Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The prospect of lingering, smoky skies prompted Iowa officials to issue an air quality alert through noon Monday. Iowa has been under an air quality alert throughout the day today.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the alert due to fine particulate pollution caused by smoke from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.
People are urged to reduce prolonged or intense outdoor activities during the alert, and take more frequent breaks when outdoors until quality conditions improve.
Wisconsin and Illinois counties were under air quality alerts today.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.