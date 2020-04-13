March sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Danielle G. Meyer, 38; child endangerment; Aug. 8, 2019; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Kurt D. Welter, 51; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Dec. 16; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jamario D. Walton, 25; second-offense domestic assault; Feb. 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- John L. Takes, 44; second-offense domestic assault; Nov. 26; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Avzi Ramadani, 55; possession of controlled substance; March 8, 2019; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Kelli C. Pinner, 30; possession of controlled substance; May 15; 365-day jail sentence, with 362 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Joseph R. Morenus, 38; assault causing injury; Nov. 1; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Angellea S. Blackburn, 25; possession of controlled substance; Nov. 15; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- William C. Thomas Jr., 38; possession of controlled substance; Nov. 28; 20-day jail sentence, $315 fine and probation.
- Otis O. Burns, 37; assault causing injury; Dec. 5; 180-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Allen J. Penewell, 26; possession of controlled substance; Dec. 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Tiffany J. Dolan, 34; assault; Dec. 21; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Ashley M. Esche, 32; second-degree harassment; Jan. 6; two-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Shannon L. Towne, 43; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 20; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Demetrius V. Jones, 33; domestic assault causing injury; Feb. 19; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jamir J. Jordan, 31; voluntary absence from custody; Nov. 17, 2017; 30-day jail sentence and $315 suspended fine.
- Devon J. Torbol, 27; voluntary absence from custody; Jan. 14; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.