SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Fold Calendar Craft, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make and decorate a hand calendar where you can mark important dates. For those in first-fifth grades.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time will also be canceled. For ages 3-5.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. A free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer, of Adam’s Dance Connection, from 6 to 7, then dancing.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Dubuque Chorale Invitation, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Looking for people who want to perform in Great Innovators, the Chorale’s spring concert.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 7 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque. 12-step program for people who want to stop their addictive sexual behavior. Details: 563-663-6701 or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Vermicomposting Class, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn how to harness the ecologically regenerative super power in your home. Class will cover the basics of vermicomposting or using worms to turn organic waste into castings.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
DIY Photo Tiles, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is OK), or use the library’s magazines for images.
Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Open use of low tech Maker materials. Learn a little on the equipment before completing Safe Maker training.
Salads & Homemade Dressings, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn how to make an oil-free sweet potato and ginger dressing, a herbal vinaigrette, and a classic creamy Caesar; each to be paired and shared with a homemade salad.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.