GALENA, Ill. — Galena Public Library recently announced the lineup for a popular literary festival, and registration is open for the virtual event.
Galena LitFest will take place from Jan. 11 to Jan. 22 and will include a host of panels, workshops and readings.
The festival will begin with an Indie author panel, slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11. Authors Hollie Smurthwaite, Otto Schafer, Annemarie Mannion and Pascuela Herrera — winners from the Soon to be Famous Illinois Author Project — will discuss the writing and self-publishing process.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Herrera will discuss her memoir, “Not Always a Valley of Tears,” which traces her life as a Latina immigrant woman with a disability.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13, author Sylvie Perry will discuss her upcoming psychological thriller novel “The Hawthorne School.”
Meredith Doench, an author and senior lecturer at University of Dayton in Ohio, will lead a journaling workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
“She Speaks: An Evening of Indigenous Poetry and Conversation” will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19. Indigenous poets Heid E. Erdrich and Louise K. Waakaa’igan will read and discuss their work.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20, Nicholas Ward will read from his essay collection “All Who Belong May Enter.” A question-and-answer session will follow.
The festival will conclude with “Brainstorming: How to Unstick What’s Stuck,” a workshop led by Smurthwaite, from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 22.