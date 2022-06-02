Authorities said a Dubuque man was arrested early Wednesday on drug charges and for driving while intoxicated for at least the third time, while his two passengers were arrested on drug-dealing charges.
A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on U.S. 61/151 near Twin Valley Drive at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver, Keith E. Smith, 52, of 2302 Washington St., showed signs of intoxication and drugs were found on him and in his vehicle, according to court documents. He previously was charged in 2009 with third-offense operating while intoxicated and in 2010 with the same offense.
He was arrested on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
His passengers, Pamela L. Birch, 48, and Lynn R. Birch Jr., 49, both of 1550 Butterfield Road, No. 104, were arrested on warrants charging one count each of possession of meth with the intent to deliver for allegedly selling meth to a confidential informant in March from their residence.
Lynn Birch also was charged with possession of meth.
After being taken to jail, Pamela Birch additionally was charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.