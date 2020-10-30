PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Attempting to address concerns that property owners are facing financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, Platteville leaders have reduced the proposed tax rate increase in the 2021 budget.
City staff nearly halved the proposed rate increase from 3.2% to 1.7%, reducing tax revenues by $67,000.
“We are very cognizant of what is happening to our residents,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel.
The $19.8 million budget is dramatically inflated from the current fiscal year due to large construction projects, many of which are funded by grants. It includes a tax rate increase from $7.88 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $8.02.
Owners of a residential property assessed at $150,000 would pay about $1,203 in city property taxes, a $21 increase from 2019.
Common Council members reviewed other budgetary changes during a meeting this week.
It includes a 1% wage increase for staff and police, a cost increase of $25,000, but no raise for Ruechel. A previous proposal included a 1.5% wage increase.
Additional personnel expenses derive from the proposed hiring of a human resources specialist at a cost of $62,000 and increasing the city’s 30-hour communication specialist to full time at a cost of $17,000.
Council Member Eileen Nickels believes the hire is necessary due to the increased workload that has been placed on staff shoulders during the pandemic and rising operational costs generally.
“No one wants to hear there will be an increase in the mill rate,” she added. “Like any business, which is really what the city is, our expenses are going up.”
But Council Member Ken Kilian remains unconvinced that the HR position is necessary, stating that he has not received sufficient justification.
“I think to come out and say we’re going to hire another person at $62,000 when some people don’t have good-paying jobs … is a hard sell,” he said.
Ruechel explained that staff, particularly those in the finance department, handle HR duties, reducing the time they have to attend to their primary responsibilities.
Property owners also will face an increase in sewer rates — from $4.75 per cubic foot to $4.91 — due to take effect on Jan. 15.
Council Member Kathy Kopp said she appreciates the proposed reduction but remains concerned that the city still has proposed a tax increase.
She said, “2020 has been such a wild ride. We don’t know how things are going to end up. I know it’s been extremely challenging for businesses in particular.”
Council members will hold a public budget hearing on Nov. 24 before voting whether to approve it.