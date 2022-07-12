DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville Area Community Foundation will begin accepting grant applications Friday, July 15.

Nonprofits in Dyersville, Earlville, Farley, Luxemburg, New Vienna, Petersburg and Worthington are eligible to apply.

Applications must be submitted online by Aug. 31.

The application and guidelines are available at dbqfoundation.org/dacf.

