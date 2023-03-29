GALENA, Ill. — Officials with a Galena hospital plan to soon begin construction on a major expansion project, including the addition of turning lanes for which city leaders recently approved a financial agreement.

Midwest Medical Center in September unveiled plans for the $34.5 million expansion, which will add about 46,000 square feet and renovate existing spaces, including a new main entrance. In tandem with that entrance, the hospital plans to complete a separate project widening U.S. 20 and adding turning lanes into the hospital.

