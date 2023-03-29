GALENA, Ill. — Officials with a Galena hospital plan to soon begin construction on a major expansion project, including the addition of turning lanes for which city leaders recently approved a financial agreement.
Midwest Medical Center in September unveiled plans for the $34.5 million expansion, which will add about 46,000 square feet and renovate existing spaces, including a new main entrance. In tandem with that entrance, the hospital plans to complete a separate project widening U.S. 20 and adding turning lanes into the hospital.
City Council members on Monday approved an escrow agreement with Midwest Medical Center for the turning lanes, in which Midwest Medical Center will place $2.1 million in an account at First Community Bank of Galena. The amount covers the $1.8 million in construction costs and a factor to account for prevailing wage in the “unlikely” event that the city is forced to access the escrow and complete the turning lane project, according to City Administrator Mark Moran.
“Our escrow agreement is essentially a guarantee that the turning lane project will be completed prior to the opening of the addition,” Moran said. “We have no reason to believe that the hospital will not complete it … but the escrow agreement was one of the conditions set by the Zoning Board of Appeals when they approved the hospital’s addition proposal.”
Midwest Medical Center President and CEO Tracy Bauer said the addition of turning lanes has been on hospital officials’ radar for years.
“What we currently use as a main entrance was originally designated as the service entrance,” she said. “There have been accidents (in that area), particularly in the northbound lane of U.S. 20, so to put in the turn lanes will make it a safer entrance and exit point for our patients coming to Midwest Medical Center, as well as for those passing by.”
The hospital expects construction on the turning lane project to begin within the next few weeks, as soon as permits are issued from the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to Bauer. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.
Meanwhile, construction for the hospital expansion project will span 18 to 24 months. It is slated to expand the hospital’s physical, occupational and speech therapy services, open a new multi-purpose gym and provide more space for the surgery department, family practice clinic, internal medicine, behavioral health, cardiac rehab department and infusion clinic. Hospital officials have also said that 26 additional physicians will be hired over three years as part of the expansion.
