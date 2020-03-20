The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kevin G. Anne, 26, of 2245 Cherry St., was arrested at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Pine Street on charges of first-degree harassment, fifth-degree theft, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
- Nikola M. Fuller, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Fourth Street and Central Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Fuller did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 17.