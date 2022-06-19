A Dubuque teen charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery has gotten her case moved to juvenile court.
A reverse waiver to juvenile court was recently granted for Jaci J.M. Adams, 17, of Dubuque. Adams was initially charged as an adult in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery.
Adams was charged as an adult in the case due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes. Adams’ attorney, Steven Drahozal, filed a motion for a reverse waiver to juvenile court, and the matter was discussed during a hearing in May.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter granted the reverse waiver, stating in documents that Juvenile Court Services and the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office believe Adams would be “best served” in juvenile court.
Court documents state that Adams’ charge was related to a report of an assault with a firearm on Nov. 17 at a Dubuque residence.
A now-15-year-old girl, her stepfather, Eric L. Curler, 38, and her mother, Rose M. Curler, 39, reported that Adams sent messages on Snapchat to the girl asking for Tylenol pills and threatening to “come into her residence and start shooting at everything that was alive” if not given them, according to documents.
Adams met the teen girl in an alley behind the residence. Documents state that Adams held the handgun up to the girl’s head, then Adams “took the Tylenol from (the girl’s) hand and struck her in the right temple with the handgun,” causing the girl to “black out” and fall to the ground.