SAGEVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said turkeys played a role in a head-on crash that left a Dubuque man injured.
David L. Bechen, 65, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center with chest and head pain, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department crash report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday on Rupp Hollow Road. The report states that Jeffery A. Harry Jr., 26, of Dubuque, was eastbound when he swerved to avoid wild turkeys in the road. Bechen was heading westbound at that time, and both drivers swerved into the eastbound lane to attempt to avoid a crash. Instead, their vehicles hit each other head-on and were totaled.
Harry was cited with failure to yield half of the roadway.