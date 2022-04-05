A Dubuque casino announced concerts featuring a chart-topping rapper, a country music star and a rock band still drawing crowds after more than 40 years.
Q Casino and Hotel announced that rapper Ja Rule will take the outdoor Back Waters Stage on June 10, along with special guests Ginuwine and the Ying Yang Twins. Also headlining on the stage is Chase Rice on June 25, along with opening acts Adam Doleac and John Morgan. On June 17, the headliner will be Tesla, along with opening act Not Quite Brothers.
Tickets are available now at backwatersstage.com and at Guest Services at the casino. General admission tickets to the Ja Rule and Rice concerts are $49.50, while tailgate area tickets are $69.50. General admission tickets for Tesla are $39.50, while tailgate area tickets are $54.50.
This year will be the sixth year in which the casino has held concerts on its outdoor stage. Because the shows are held outdoors, they are open to all ages.
New York rapper and actor Ja Rule is known for Top-5 hits “Put it on Me,” “Always on Time” with Ashanti, “I’m Real” with Jennifer Lopez, “Livin’ It Up” and “Mesmerize.” He twice topped the Billboard 200 chart for the top-selling albums.
Ginuwine has notched four songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including Top 5 hit “Pony,” while the Ying Yang Twins have been part of three songs that have cracked the Top 10 of that chart.
The North Carolina-raised Rice has twice topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart — with “Eyes on You” in 2019 and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen” in 2021. He also has cracked the Top 10 with “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and “Ready Set Roll.”
Tesla formed in 1981 and has produced hit singles including “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Signs.”
The band had been scheduled to perform on the Back Waters Stage in August, but that concert was postponed because members of Tesla’s touring party had COVID-19.