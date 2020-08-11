Mediacom Communications officials said today that the company is working to restore internet and phone services to several cities in Dubuque County and Jo Daviess County, Ill., following Monday's storm.
The outage is affecting Mediacom customers in Asbury, Dubuque, Dyersville, Epworth, Farley and Peosta in Iowa, and East Dubuque, Galena and several other communities in Jo Daviess County, according to Mediacom spokeswoman.
She attributed the issue to cuts in fiber networks near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, caused by the storm. One of the company's major fiber routes travels from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque and Jo Daviess County.
Crews are working to install temporary fiber lines to restore service until a permanent repair can be made, Peters said.
"We're trying to be creative and do some emergency short-term repairs," she said.
She did not have an estimated time frame for service in the Dubuque area to be restored.