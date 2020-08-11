News in your town

After storm, City of Maquoketa collecting brush, branches from residences

Mediacom working to restore internet in Dubuque, Jo Daviess counties

1 injured when winds overturn semi in Lafayette County

Car stolen from Kieler found burned 2 counties away

13 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dubuque business that rented dresses closes due to COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

New restaurant opens in Cascade

NICC, UD land more than $500,000 in federal grants

Jo Daviess County presentation to cover history of pandemics

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Judge reduces bond amount for Hanover man charged with murder

12 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 5 in Grant County

Petition filed to prompt special election for recently filled Dubuque council seat

Galena park to close due to railroad construction

Wisconsin voters head to polls today for partisan primary

Local law enforcement reports

Powerful storm damages homes, topples trees, knocks out power in area

1 hurt in rollover crash in Dubuque County

Dubuque, WD boards approve pushing back start of school year amid pandemic

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison -- again -- for role in Key West robbery, killing

Authorities: Motorist points handgun at man during road rage incident in Clayton County

Authorities: Body 'consistent' with missing rural Galena woman pulled from river in Missouri

Few complaints on 1st day of enforcement of Dubuque's mask ordinance

Beloved Wahlert custodian, volunteer retires after 44 years

Village of Elizabeth to offer masks to residents

Dubuque school board OKs delaying start of school year

UPDATE: Authorities: Body 'consistent' with missing rural Galena woman pulled from river in Missouri

Galena park to close due to railroad construction

Village of Elizabeth to offer masks to residents

UPDATE: Powerful storm damages homes, topples trees, knocks out power in area

UPDATE: Missing Grant County teen located

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning extended for parts of Dubuque County, 5 other local counties

Petition filed to prompt special election for recently filled Dubuque council seat

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours

NICC, UD land more than $500,000 in federal grants

Man accused of fatal shooting in Dubuque pleads not guilty

Modified Scouting for Food drive to help food pantries set for Saturday

Authorities: Motorist points handgun at man during road rage incident in Clayton County

Dubuque County GOP reconnects with annual picnic

Teen drowns in Grant County

U.S. Rep. Finkenauer announces marriage

Correction