Four eastern Iowa counties have received $1.1 million in emergency rental assistance funding.
Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa received the funding from the Iowa Finance Authority Emergency Rental Assistance Rapid Rehousing Project. A total of $634,972 will be used for Delaware and Dubuque counties, while $503,187 was allocated for Clinton and Jackson counties.
The project helps families and individuals emerge from homelessness and return to permanent housing.
The release states that the funding will help about 12 families or individuals per month during the course of 42 months.
“We are very pleased to have received the ERA funding at this critical time,” said CSEI Special Programs Manager Jennifer Walker in the release. “The City of Dubuque’s permanent supportive housing program is ending June 30, 2022, our United Way award and Emergency Solutions Funding has decreased significantly, our COVID funding is ending this year, and we have not yet heard on our Dubuque County ARPA request. At the same time, the requests for housing assistance we receive on a daily basis are at an all-time high — higher than when the pandemic began.
“We all agree that something needs to be done, and while we aren’t going to end homelessness because the issue is so deep and the causes so wide, we need to do better for our community. The ERA RRH funding will help us do that.”