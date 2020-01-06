Authorities: Man robs Jackson County convenience store at knifepoint

MILES, Iowa — Authorities said a man robbed a Miles convenience store at knifepoint Saturday night.
The incident occurred at about 8:05 p.m. Saturday at Miles Mini-Mart, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities posted videos from the scene in the hopes that residents could help identify the culprit.
The post states that a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and combat boots walked into the store and demanded cash from the clerk while holding a knife.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
People with information about the robbery or culprit should call 563-652-3312.
There is a possible reward for information leading to an arrest.