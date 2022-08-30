The high-profile departures of two employees from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office earlier this year have progressed into legal proceedings.
Former Victim Witness Coordinator Ali Newsom has filed a $750,000 claim against the county for harassment that she said she experienced from former Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, over which she resigned in May.
Meanwhile, Kirkendall is in the midst of a grievance process over his firing, which came after he was put on administrative leave following an internal harassment complaint Newsom made against him.
Reached Monday by the Telegraph Herald, Newsom declined to comment for this story.
Her claim against the county was publicly announced for the first time by County Supervisor Ann McDonough just before the county Board of Supervisors entered a closed executive session to discuss legal matters Monday night.
“I think there is some value to putting it on the record that we have received a note from a law firm in Minnesota representing Ali Newsom, who’s made a $750,000 claim,” McDonough said. “Citizens in the county have some interest in knowing that the facts alleged in the 10-page document are the facts that were brought forward through TH articles, newspaper interviews, on Facebook. It is an extraordinary set of circumstances, but there is a general awareness.”
Kirkendall has denied harassing Newsom and said Monday that he is not the defendant of her claim.
An external investigation found Newsom’s initial complaint to be unsubstantiated. Newsom said when she resigned in May that it was the county’s policies that led to the investigation’s outcome, not the absence of inappropriate behavior by Kirkendall. Newsom and Kirkendall have both said that behavior included having a meeting in which Kirkendall questioned Newsom’s qualifications, against County Attorney C.J. May III’s prohibition, and Kirkendall circulating an email among other assistant county attorneys that included many criticisms of May, including allusions to an inappropriate relationship with Newsom.
Newsom has said she was and continues to be extremely offended by Kirkendall’s insinuations.
Kirkendall is running for county attorney in this year’s election as an independent candidate. He has called May’s punishments of him political. May was running for reelection but lost to attorney Sam Wooden in the Democratic Party primary.
County supervisors generally do not say anything about ongoing legal issues, only discussing them in closed sessions that are not open to the public. Supervisor Jay Wickham pointed that out Monday night.
“In my term, it is unusual that another supervisor would state all the things you stated to begin with related to this potential lawsuit,” he said. “So, I was surprised. But I guess each one of us as an elected official has the ability to speak freely from this bench.”
Wickham also said he was uncomfortable that the claim had been discussed.
“Talking about the specifics will only prejudice or disadvantage us,” he said. “And we are here to represent Dubuque County, the government entity. To not take that responsibility to the fullest extreme is putting the county in further financial jeopardy or hardship.”
McDonough argued that the basic information can and should be on the public record.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff agreed with McDonough, to a point.
“I would concur that the public would have a right to know about the receipt of the letter,” he said. “Obviously, I think discussing the strategy in public is not advisable in public at this point.”
No further details of Newsom’s claim against the county were provided prior to the supervisors entering the closed session.
McDonough asked whether it was appropriate for May to participate in the closed session, given that the claims made occurred in the office he supervises.
May insisted that he should be there because he still is the county attorney.
“I am the chief legal adviser to the county,” he said. “This is no claim being made against me. It was a claim being made by a former employee against another former employee of this county. My role is to be here. I don’t see my recusal at this time or any time in the future.”
The county has hired Des Moines law firm Nyemaster Goode, P.C. as external counsel on the issues regarding Newsom and Kirkendall, according to County Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
That firm also is working on Kirkendall’s grievance about his firing via the Dubuque County Assistant County Attorney Association.
“Per the contract, we’re supposed to keep that confidential,” Kirkendall told the Telegraph Herald on Monday. “We’re essentially setting up arbitration. Obviously, I still feel that my side is the righteous one, but I’ll have to see how the process plays out.”
County officials previously claimed Kirkendall resigned when he did not sign a document that would allow him to keep his job if he admitted fault. But an Iowa Workforce Development review said the county “failed to furnish any information to the contrary.”
Kirkendall said the county filed but then withdrew an appeal to this decision. May did not comment on any appeal when asked.