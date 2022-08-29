Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque man is accused of swinging a metal barstool at his girlfriend, breaking her arm.
Robert Mosley, 47, of 1616 Radford Road, No. 12, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. at his residence on charges of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury and domestic assault with injury.
Court documents state that police responded at about 11 a.m. Saturday to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for a report of an assault.
Saint Theresa T. Sago, 34, of 1616 Radford Road, No. 12, told police that around 8 a.m. her live-in boyfriend Mosley struck her left arm with the barstool during an argument.
Doctors diagnosed Sago with a broken arm.
