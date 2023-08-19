Just days into his college career at Clarke University in Dubuque, 19-year-old Aiden English is processing a lot of emotions.
“I’m going to have to figure out so many different things and meet so many new people,” he said. “I’m pretty nervous to be here. I don’t know how I’m going to handle it, and I’m not going to expect myself to know how to handle it for a long time.”
English, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is among students moving into Dubuque-area colleges ahead of the start of classes next week.
He also is among the approximately 65% of incoming Clarke students this fall to self-identify as a first-generation college student, meaning neither of his parents completed a college degree.
According to a 2021 Pew Research Center analysis, adults with at least one college-educated parent are far more likely to complete college than are adults with parents who have less education. About 70% of adults ages 22 to 59 with at least one parent who has a bachelor’s degree or more have completed a bachelor’s degree themselves, while only 26% of their peers without a college-educated parent have a bachelor’s degree.
To help support students such as English, local institutions offer a variety of services, which are in full swing as students get settled on campus.
“We have the opportunity to show students that they are made for this and they do belong here, and there are programs who want to walk alongside them on their journey,” said Melissa Huekels, program director for TRIO Student Support Services at University of Dubuque.
Connecting to services
At many local colleges, the federally-funded TRIO Student Support Services assists first-generation students, as well as those with disabilities or from low-income households.
Currently, Huekels’ office has about 80 first-generation students on its roster, but she anticipates that number will grow to about 100 this fall.
Last year, Northeast Iowa Community College’s TRIO Student Support Services program served 140 first-generation students. Officials expect to serve a similar number this year, according to program Director Cindy Virta.
Support for first-generation students begins before school does, as TRIO staff members reach out with reminders of tasks to complete.
During the first weeks of school, staff guide students to classes, help them understand syllabi and provide assistance with financial aid and ordering books. Most schools also schedule onboarding programs or regular meetings with students.
“First-generation college students are assets to the college,” Jodi Kremer, TRIO Student Support Services academic coordinator at NICC, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “They are often very resilient and focused on creating a new path for themselves.”
‘Everything is just new’
At University of Wisconsin-Platteville, classes won’t begin until Sept. 5, but the three-week SUCCEED Summer Bridge Program, which mainly serves new first-generation students, kicked off this week.
Laura Franklin, UW-P’s executive director for diversity, equity and inclusion, said about 50 people are participating in this year’s SUCCEED program, where they get a head start on fall courses, practice note-taking strategies and study tips, meet staff and become familiar with campus resources.
“I tell them we’re going to have high expectations for you, but we’re also going to have a really high level of support for you,” she said.
New Loras College students Landis Musser, of Port Byron, Ill., and Imani Commander, of Flossmoor, Ill., have found that support in their first few days on the Dubuque campus.
“Everything is just new, so you don’t really know what to expect,” said Commander, 18. “I wasn’t sure what my next step was going to be after high school, ... but everybody I met here has been so welcoming and kind. It just made me feel comfortable, like a home away from home.”
Musser, 18, said meeting so many new people was overwhelming, but move-in has been largely smooth.
“I keep telling myself, whenever I’m nervous or overthinking something, that yes, I’m first-gen, but all these kids that are here have never gone to college either, so it’s new for them, too,” Musser said. “We’re all on the same playing field now.”
Translating the unfamiliar
Clarke University Director of Advising Heidi Rhinehart said one of her main goals in working with first-generation students is to translate college terminology.
“You don’t know what you don’t know when you go to college for the first time,” she said. “Higher education loves its jargon, and so we focus on translating what those mean to students. Who is the registrar and what do they do? What is this FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) thing and why do I have to do it every year?”
Officials said many of the struggles first-generation students face are similar to those of their peers, but they may not have family to help answer their questions.
“It’s very hard to explain things like the intricacies of financial aid to a student in general, but when a first-generation student doesn’t have someone at home to help go through it ... it can be even more (overwhelming),” Franklin said.
Students also may struggle with adjusting to new roles after high school and being away from family.
“I love my family, and it was tough when they left,” Commander said. “But at some point, you’ve just got to start that new journey, ... and actually, I’m doing OK.”
English is experiencing similar emotions and is grateful that his cousin attends Clarke and can help show him the ropes. He hopes to get involved in the college’s e-sports program, pursue his passion for music and explore different academic areas.
“I still don’t have stuff figured out, but I feel like college is the place where you experiment to see what you really want to do,” he said.