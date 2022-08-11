Members of the Chicago Cubs enjoy a game of cornhole while spending some time at the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Cooper Dardis, 12, of Asbury, Iowa, gets his ball signed by Chicago Cub Seiya Suzuki before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Chicago Cub Seiya Suzuki cracks a smile while touring the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Chicago Cub Rowan Wick sits on a tractor while spending some time at the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Chicago Cub Rafael Ortega makes his way through the corn after visiting the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Chicago Cub Rowan Wick sits on a tractor while spending some time at the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Ghost player Frank Dardis (right), of Peosta, Iowa, shakes hands with Chicago Cub Michael Rucker as the team enjoyed some time at the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Chicago Cub Rowan Wick enjoys a game of cornhole while spending some time at the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
The Chicago Cubs make their way through the cornfield to the Field of Dreams movie site before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross walks into the clubhouse along with the rest of the team before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross walks into the clubhouse along with the rest of the team before their Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Nick Madrigal sensed the magic of Dubuque County and the Field of Dreams as soon as the Chicago Cubs’ plane touched down at Dubuque Regional Airport.
“I quickly noticed the cornfields and how they just go on forever -- I thought it was a special place,” said Madrigal, a second baseman with the Cubs. “To actually be here in person is incredible. They did such a good job with the set up and just the whole day in general is good for the fans and baseball.”
The Cubs were the first team to arrive at the major league ballpark adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site for tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cubs players visited the movie site upon their arrival, some walking around the movie site’s infield, others tossing bags in a bit of low-key competition before tonight’s first pitch.
Groundskeepers watered the infield at the major league park shortly after noon, prepping the field for the second big-league game in Iowa history.
