GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County officials are looking to update their aging courthouse and sheriff’s office.
On Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Board voted to approve spending $14,800 for the completion of a condition study of the courthouse building and attached law enforcement center. The study will provide a detailed analysis of the buildings’ current conditions and what repairs need to be performed.
Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering was hired to complete the study.
Scott Toot, chair of the board, said many sections of the buildings’ exterior are in visibly poor condition and require restoration, including window frames and soffits.
“The courthouse just needs work,” Toot said. “You can pull in there and look up and see it. There are parts that really need some work done on it.”
The oldest part of the Jo Daviess County Courthouse was constructed in 1839. Throughout the 1800s and 1900s, additions were made to the building to accommodate more county offices.
Toot said the county board had intended to spend $68,000 on restoring parts of the building, but those plans were eventually discarded due to budgeting concerns.
The city then proceeded to apply for a state grant that would have funded restoration efforts but was ultimately not approved to receive any funds.
County Board member Steve Allendorf said the condition study is an essential report for the city to have in order to increase its eligibility for future grants that could fund a restoration project.
“We want to be prepared for future grants that may be coming along in the near future,” Allendorf said. “Quite often, when you are submitting for a grant like this, you need to have this type of study completed.”
Toot said that the Jo Daviess County jail is also in need of repair and restoration but would likely need to be addressed in a separate project.
He added that county officials believe a stimulus bill related to the economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be approved this year that could include funding for government building improvements.
“We want to make sure we are ready for that if it happens,” Toot said.