CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City School District is poised to purchase 44.7 acres for future capital projects, though there are no immediate plans to use the space.
Area electors met Wednesday evening to vote on the purchase, and an obvious majority were in favor during a voice vote. Around 30 people attended the meeting, which was open to residents of the district.
The district now can move forward with the $789,000 purchase, which will be paid for using existing district funds and a local bank loan. The purchase is not expected to have any impact on local property taxes, school officials said.
“If we wanted to expand, this was our only opportunity to do so, otherwise we were becoming very limited space-wise,” said School Board Clerk Megan Hinderman. “Our district was landlocked on all sides, so this was an opportunity to (address that).”
The land in question is situated between the elementary and middle/high school buildings. The district has no immediate plans to use the parcel and likely will not do so for at least the next decade, according to Superintendent Aaron Olson.
He said the space could be used in the future for a new elementary school building or for additional outdoor recreation space, among other uses. That decision ultimately will lie with future leadership, as the district is unlikely to use the land before it pays off two outstanding bonds in 2037 and 2042, officials said.
“If I have 10 years left in my working life, I don’t think we’ll do anything (with the land) by then,” Olson said. “I don’t know for sure what the needs will be (in 15 or 20 years), but now future school board members and superintendents have the option of using this land as new opportunities come up.”
The district will cover $430,000 of the purchase using its long-term capital improvement trust fund, which is set aside for capital projects and investments. The remainder of the cost will be covered by the bank loan.
The purchase is not tied to a $26.85 million bond approved by voters in November. Those funds will be used to replace the roof at the elementary school and expand technical and agricultural education facilities at the high school, among other projects.
“With the timing of the purchase and the referendum, some people thought we were buying the land to build a new school right away, and that is not what’s happening,” Olson said. “This just sets future (school leaders) up for success down the line.”
