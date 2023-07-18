Sr. Suzanne Takes
Sister Suzanne Takes (center) looks over documents with two locals, Lorenzo and Balbina, in Bolivia.

 Contributed

CASCADE, Iowa — For almost 40 years, Sister Suzanne Takes has ministered to the native Guarani people of Bolivia in the village of Entre Rios.

A Cascade native, Takes said she had the desire for missionary work since she was in sixth grade thanks to influence from the Peace Corps movement and the lives of the saints she learned about in school. In 1971, after graduating, she found herself on the unexpected path to religious life, which allowed her to realize her dreams in ways she couldn’t yet imagine.

