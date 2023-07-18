CASCADE, Iowa — For almost 40 years, Sister Suzanne Takes has ministered to the native Guarani people of Bolivia in the village of Entre Rios.
A Cascade native, Takes said she had the desire for missionary work since she was in sixth grade thanks to influence from the Peace Corps movement and the lives of the saints she learned about in school. In 1971, after graduating, she found herself on the unexpected path to religious life, which allowed her to realize her dreams in ways she couldn’t yet imagine.
“I always thought I’d have a family and raise them down on the farm like my folks did,” said Takes. “It wasn’t until after high school that I had the chance to work with the Franciscan Sisters on a volunteer program down in Philadelphia, Miss., home of the Choctaw people … I just felt God calling me to religious life. I said ‘No thanks, God, I have my plans’. But, the call persisted and I thought, ‘I’m never going to be at peace unless I answer this call.’”
After joining the Dubuque-based Sisters of the Presentation in 1972, Takes graduated from Clarke College in 1978 with a major in primary education and a minor in Spanish. After eight years of teaching in Dubuque schools, she went to the order’s Bolivia mission for the first time in 1985 and has worked there since in a variety of tasks.
“We’ve all been blessed with different ministries,” she said. “I started teaching religion in the public high school and working with the youth group, which I loved. Later, I was asked to be in charge of the small trade school in our house in the village, which I accepted. It was really fun to be with the young people.”
Takes’ work later branched out from education when she volunteered to run the mission’s new pharmacy to address a local need for medicine.
“It was around Christmastime when we had the opportunity to apply for some funds to start a pharmacy. We were in dire need of one because we were five to six hours from the main city, and medicine didn’t get out to the village easily. Often, when it did get there, it was very expensive or expired.”
For the past 20 years, a major focus for Takes has been advocating for the rights of the disabled and helping people obtain important legal documents such as birth certificates.
“We realized that most of our people in the parish didn’t have birth certificates. If you wanted an identity card, you had to have a birth certificate. That card would serve for everything, social security benefits, health care, it was just the thing.”
Takes said the most rewarding part of her work is getting to know the people she describes as beautiful and kind, as well as enjoying the beautiful Andes Mountains. She said the biggest challenge is balancing her own reality with the less well-off reality of the people she serves.
“You have to accept that reality, but also move to change it. That’s the number one thing, balancing those realities between those who have and those who have not. And yet those who have not are the most generous people you can imagine. I’ve been out in the middle of nowhere and all of a sudden they’ll appear with some boiled corn and eggs, which is all they have to eat for the day, and give it to me.”
Takes said anyone is welcome to visit her and stay in the mission house to lend a hand at any time. With an infinite amount of projects and only two sisters at the mission, they are in constant need of help. For more information, contact Takes at suzannet352@gmail.com.