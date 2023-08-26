Intellectual Disability program
Special Education teacher Audrey Welty leads the new Intellectual Disability program at Cascade High School. The program’s new classroom is fitted with life-skill equipment such as a kitchen and laundry section, as well as lessons addressing topics like survival, shopping, health, social skills, and more.

 Daniel Charland • Staff Photo

CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade High School is rolling out a new intellectual disability program this school year to improve the lives of students in need of a bit of extra help in school and life skills.

“We had a number of students in the community who, based on their Individualized Educational Plan, required this type of education,” Principal Ryan Fritz said. “There are enough students in Cascade to develop a roster who need that educational programming.”

