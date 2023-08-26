Special Education teacher Audrey Welty leads the new Intellectual Disability program at Cascade High School. The program’s new classroom is fitted with life-skill equipment such as a kitchen and laundry section, as well as lessons addressing topics like survival, shopping, health, social skills, and more.
CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade High School is rolling out a new intellectual disability program this school year to improve the lives of students in need of a bit of extra help in school and life skills.
“We had a number of students in the community who, based on their Individualized Educational Plan, required this type of education,” Principal Ryan Fritz said. “There are enough students in Cascade to develop a roster who need that educational programming.”
The program will be taught by Audrey Welty, a special education teacher. Welty was inspired to pursue special education after taking part in a peer partner program at Western Dubuque High School and graduated from University of Northern Iowa last December with a major in elementary education and a minor in special education K-12. She began teaching at Cascade in the winter, implementing a small transition version of the program.
According to Welty, the program incorporates both classroom and real-life skill topics implemented throughout the school day.
“Some of the things we focus on in my classes are core classes like math, science, social studies, reading, writing and all of that,” she said. “We also focus on those life skills the students might need a bit more support on and we related it to their educational goals. I have a life skills class where we shop for groceries, read recipes, learn about laundry, kitchen safety and healthy eating. It’s any type of life skill they might need to be successful after high school.”
Fritz added: “It’s really about students who need additional support and life skills, whether that be communication, cooking or going to the grocery store. It teaches them to take the skills they’re learning in school and apply them in an authentic, real-life environment. Audrey works very hard to maintain that with our students.”
The full program will allow students from different locations in the Western Dubuque Community School District to come to Cascade for classes for a full year. Additionally, the program now has a newly-designated classroom space created from a remodeled storage space.
According to Fritz, a student’s entry into the program isn’t made by any one single data point, but several working together. Any decision for adding a student is made by the IEP team, which consists of Welty, other special education teachers, general education teachers, the school counselor, instructional coach and parents.
Fritz also said the program will be judged a success by how well it establishes a connection to the school and community. Students will have classes in the community and work with business partners around town. In the classroom, the program will focus on improving their social skills and communication with their peers and teachers to make them more confident and independent.
“It continues to provide diversity within our school and continues to ensure kids who live in Cascade can go to school here,” he said. “We’re really proud of that.”