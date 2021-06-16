A free, interactive presentation will provide tips on how to safely share public spaces with pets.
“Pets, Parks and Public Safety” will be held at 6 p.m. today at Allison-Henderson Park, 1500 Loras Blvd., according to a press release.
The event is presented by the Dubuque Park and Recreation divisions and the Aware Pet Owner organization. Robin McFarlane is the instructor.
Dogs are welcome if they will not bark and are comfortable in public settings with other dogs and people, according to the release.