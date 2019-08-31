MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Just about every method of casting a fishing line was explored this morning at Hurstville Fishing Pond.
About 50 children were given fishing poles and told to cast out on the small pond outside of Maquoketa.
Some took the traditional route of an overhand swing or flick from the side. Others waved the pole around like a magical wand before releasing the line, and there were some who believed that whipping the pole at the water like a fly swatter was the best approach.
And those were just the ones who figured out how to release the locking mechanism.
It was all part of the experience of Youth Outdoor Skills Day at Hurstville Interpretive Center.
"We might have someone capsize a canoe or get hooked with a pole every now and then," said Jessica Wagner, environmental education coordinator with the center. "It might not be fun now, but it's a fun story to tell in the future."
Every year, the center holds its Youth Outdoor Skills Day. This year's event included canoe and kayak paddling, archery, air-rifle shooting and fishing.
Wagner said the event is organized to encourage children to adopt some of the outdoor activities as regular hobbies.
"It's all about engaging them with the outdoors," she said. "For a lot of them, this is there first time doing something like fishing or archery."
Simone Frana, 11, was a particular fan of the canoeing and fishing offered today. She is always looking for things to do outside, so this event was practically made for her.
"I just like being outside," she said. "I like to go fast on the canoe and feel the wind in my hair."
Asher Small, 12, already was a seasoned angler before he cast his fishing pole into the pond today, and he proved it when he became the first and only person to catch a fish in his group.
It was a bluegill that was about the size of a baseball, and he was proud to hold it up for a picture.
"You need to be quiet and patient," Asher said. "That's how you catch them."
Many parents and guardians attending the event were glad to have a way to introduce their kids to outdoor sports.
Mary Melvold brought her two grandchildren, who live in the Chicago suburbs, to try fishing and archery for the first time.
To her, developing a passion for the outdoors can foster a desire to protect it as well.
"We have to take care of our environment," Melvold said. "I think getting them out here doing these things will make them want to do that."