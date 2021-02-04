A Telegraph Herald report broke down the economics of a “brown bag” lunch 45 years ago, when two slices of bread cost a mere 4 cents.
A lunch packed at home averaged about 56 cents in 1976, when the price of a takeout lunch from a restaurant cost about $2.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the cost of the midday meal in its Feb. 1, 1976, edition.
LUNCH: THE PORTABLE BARGAIN
Lunch can eat up your patience as well as your funds.
If you eat out, you can spend 20 minutes of an hour break finding a place to park or sit, only to find a waitress who smilingly announces that they’re out of the house specialty you were set to order.
Lunch in a restaurant or cafeteria generally will cost somewhere between $1.60 and $2.60, depending upon the size of both your appetite and your paycheck.
Estimating $2 a day for lunch, anyone who eats out daily spends $520 a year on lunch alone. With a little planning, brown-bagging your lunch can cut that in half. That’s a saving of $260 — a handful of bill payments, a few getaway weekends or a sizeable donation for hungry children. ...
One easy way to save money on lunches is to pack up leftovers from last night’s dinner, be it lasagna, chicken or soup. For that reason, a vacuum container is a sound investment. It will pay for itself in a few months.
A vacuum container will keep foods hot or cold from four to six hours. When packing hot food, heat the inside with boiling water several hours before filling. For cold food, chill the open container in the refrigerator.
When packing sandwiches, remember that those without mayonnaise or lettuce can be frozen ahead. By lunchtime, they’ll be thawed.
Suppose you ate a basic sandwich, fruit, dessert and beverage lunch from a delicatessen.
The cost would run something like this: Sausage sandwich, 65 cents; apple, 15 cents; candy bar, 15 cents; milk or soda, 20 cents. Total: $1.15.
Not bad for lunch, but it can be beaten by toting from home.
Using grocery-bought items, the tab runs like this: Sausage, 13 cents a slice ($1.96 a pound); bread, 4 cents for two slices (49 cents a loaf); cheese, 7 cents a slice ($1.40 a pound); apple, 8 cents; and milk, 9 cents a cup (74 cents a half-gallon).
If you throw in a candy bar, the cost totals 56 cents, or slightly less than half the cost of the same meal bought at a carry-out eatery.