GALENA, Ill. -- Two people on a motor scooter were injured when it was struck by a deer Saturday in rural Galena.
Richard T. Bosko, 24, and a 17-year-old girl, both of Wadsworth, were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department. Bosko then was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
The collision occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday on North Bowden Road near West Buckhill Road, north of Galena. A press release states that Bosko was driving a "small motor scooter" south on North Bowden, with the girl as a passenger, when the vehicle was struck by a deer. Both Bosko and the girl were thrown from the scooter.
The crash remains under investigation.