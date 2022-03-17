A free online course for beginning gardeners will be held next week.
“Let’s Plant a Garden” will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, by Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Topics will include necessary items to begin gardening, choosing the correct crop for a space, preventing disease and pest problems, and budgeting, according to a press release.
Registration is required by Monday, March 21. It can be made online at bit.ly/letsplantagarden22 or by calling 563-583-6496.
