A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Garrett J. Rauch, 22, of Baldwin, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of “minor, non- incapacitating injuries,” according to a Dubuque Police Department report.
Police said Rauch was driving his motorcycle north on Main Street at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. As he approached the intersection with West 10th Street, he and Stephen M. Goldsworthy, 32, of Rockford, Ill., revved their engines. Goldsworthy also was driving north on Main Street.
The two accelerated and Goldsworthy attempted to turn right on West 11th Street as Rauch tried to pass Goldsworthy on the right. Rauch’s motorcycle struck Goldsworthy’s vehicle on the side.
Both were cited with careless driving and defective or unauthorized muffler system. Rauch also was cited with passing on the wrong side.