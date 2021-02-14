If there is a need, Laura Chandlee is ready to fill it.
She helps other Wahlert Catholic High School parents dream up opportunities to support staff at holidays and conferences. She organizes efforts to support families with illnesses. She reaches out to local organizations just to ask how she and her family can help them.
“I just love making other people feel good and know that they’re loved and appreciated,” Chandlee said. “It’s always been something that’s important to me.”
Chandlee serves on Wahlert’s teacher appreciation committee, which helps with efforts such as providing staff with meals during parent-teacher conferences and treats and gift cards for holidays.
She also makes an effort to make sure the staff at all of her children’s schools feel supported. In September, she dropped off cookies for the staff at Wahlert, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Dubuque Senior High School.
“Especially this year, I think it’s so important to let the staff know we appreciate the flexibility and safety protocols and love that they show our students,” Chandlee said.
Recently, she decorated the Wahlert gym with hearts and helped organize a basket of gift cards and notes from the girls basketball team to support the family of a freshman player whose mother has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — commonly known as ALS.
Wahlert Principal Ron Meyers said Chandlee is one of many parents who seek to support staff and students. He said she frequently asks how she can add to the school’s morale and climate.
“(She is) always reaching out, trying to lift people up and just let them know that they’re appreciated,” Meyers said.
Chandlee also loves to get her children involved in service efforts and reaches out to different local organizations to see how they can help.
In the fall, they helped stuff envelopes for the Girl Scouts. More recently, she and her children made birthday and Valentine’s Day boxes for residents of Opening Doors’ Maria House and Teresa Shelter.
“I just want our kids to be grateful for our health and home, but also feel like it is your duty to give back and help others,” Chandlee said. “It is just something that we’re called to do, and I hope our kids continue to do that wherever they live.”
Carol Gebhart, executive director of Opening Doors, said Chandlee has been a longtime friend of the organization. She and her husband, Chad, have supported the organization financially, but Chandlee also provides a personal touch through efforts such as the Valentine’s boxes.
“It’s just such a sweet thing for them to know that somebody they don’t even know cared enough to put together something nice, just to be nice,” Gebhart said.