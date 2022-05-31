PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Eliana Sasse entered Platteville High School, she struggled at first with the transition from middle to high school.
“I was pretty shy and quiet, just because it was a new school, and I’ve never had the best time with academics — it’s always come as a challenge for me — so I had a little bit of a tough time,” she said.
Jumping into a variety of activities in the school’s music and drama departments helped her find her place.
“As I got more involved, it became more comfortable for me, and I gained a lot of friends in the music department, which really helped me come out of my shell,” said Eliana, 18, who will graduate from Platteville High School on Sunday.
During her four years there, she was involved in Blue Notes, the school’s vocal jazz ensemble, and was a founding member of Minor Key, a contemporary a cappella vocal group the school launched two years ago. She also played flute in the school band, competed in forensics and was a state honors musician.
As a sophomore, Eliana understudied the role of Wednesday Addams in Platteville’s production of the musical “The Addams Family.” This year, she stood in the spotlight herself as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde.”
“She has a thirst for learning, she is very passionate about music and the arts, and she has an unbelievable voice but also understands that it can be used in various different capacities,” said Amelia Armstrong, the school’s vocal music teacher who has worked with Eliana in musical genres from opera to jazz to musical theatre. “She has just been a joy and always had that growth mind-set.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, music again provided a safe space for Eliana, who said she and her peers were “blessed” to be able to continue singing and playing while taking precautions to mitigate the virus’ spread. At the height of the pandemic, members of Platteville’s choir met outside while socially distanced or wore masks and stood six feet apart when weather forced them indoors.
“(The precautions) were really intense, but they were worth it, because we got to sing together, and we got to play together,” she said.
This fall, Eliana will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study music therapy.
“I’ve always had an interest in psychology, in how the brain works and how to help people with some of their struggles, and I really wanted to stay in music, too,” she said.
Armstrong said Eliana’s powerful voice will carry her far in her chosen field.
“She’s looked to as a leader, for sure, and she’s growing into her skills and her voice,” Armstrong said. “I think she’s going to realize once she gets out into the world what an asset that beautiful, big voice is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.