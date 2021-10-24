Gracie receives a treat as Cathy Triervieler, of Dubuque, prepares the dog's angel bride costume during the annual Dog-O-Ween canine costume parade, held Sunday at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, 2900 Dodge St.
"Grandma" Donna Grimm, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, examines Daisy Mae's Little Red Riding Hood costume at the annual Dog-O-Ween canine costume parade, held Sunday at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, 2900 Dodge St.
One of the Michels family's dogs, Lizzie, surveys the scene before appearing as the Cowardly Lion during the annual Dog-O-Ween canine costume parade, held Sunday at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, 2900 Dodge St. The Mike and Peyton family, of Kieler, Wis., dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at the event.
Cathy Triervieler pointed to a swath of blue-and-white checkered fabric that had been cut into a heart shape and pinned to the wedding veil.
“It’s something blue,” Triervieler said.
Triervieler, of Dubuque, adjusted the angel bride costume on Gracie, a dog she co-owns, but had to hold the accompanying halo in her other hand, far from Gracie’s mouth.
“She’ll eat it,” Triervieler said.
Gracie was one of about 45 entrants in the Dog-O-Ween canine costume parade, held today at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, 2900 Dodge St., Dubuque.
Usually held annually, the event was canceled in October 2020 due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
The event’s entry fees raise money for the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Jim Gabel, the store manager, was glad to see the event return this fall.
“It’s definitely a great event and a great cause,” Gabel said. “It’s good to get people back out and see all of the animals in here – not just for the participants, but for the spectators as well.”
Tammie Grimm, of Dubuque, had wanted to participate in the event last year.
“I’ve had this idea for a long time,” she said, as she methodically covered herself with portions of her furry wolf costume. “I had this costume ready to go, but I just didn’t have an opportunity to use it.”
Grimm’s mother, Donna Grimm, traveled to Dubuque from her home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to portray Grandma. She wore an old-fashioned bonnet and a strawberry-patterned, floor-length house dress.
“I came all the way up here to dress like this,” she said.
Daisy Mae starred in the little ensemble, dressed as Little Red Riding Hood. A rescue dog from Charleston, Ill., Daisy Mae quickly turned her head side to side, as all shapes and sizes of dogs began to line up for the parade down Theisen’s main aisle.
“She’s doing really good for it being so crowded,” Donna Grimm said.
Mike and Peyton Michels’ daughters, Scarlett, 8, and Everly, 4, were instantly recognizable in their costumed roles as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” The Michels, from Kieler, Wis., were joined by their little dogs, Teddy as the Tin Man and Lizzie as the Cowardly Lion.
“We don’t have enough dogs to have a Toto,” Peyton Michels said.
Gabel watched as dogs dressed as lobsters, dragons, Scooby-Doo and other costumed characters began lining up in the store’s pet accessories section.
“Some people put a lot of time and effort into it,” Gabel said. “Some people get pretty creative.”