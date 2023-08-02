EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque County man has pleaded guilty to using customers’ insurance premium payments for personal use and selling policies after his license to do so was revoked.
Michael J. Heiberger, 55, of Epworth, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of fraudulent insurance sales practice and three courts of acting as an insurance producer without a license.
Six counts of acting an insurance producer without a license, three counts of fraudulent insurance sales practice and one count of money laundering would be dismissed if a plea deal is accepted.
Recommended for you
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a five-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation, while the defense will ask for a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations successfully are completed, the record of the case will be expunged.
Court documents state that Iowa Insurance Division Fraud Bureau opened an investigation into Heiberger and Heiberger Insurance Co. on Oct. 24, 2019, after receiving a complaint that he was using premium payments for personal use.
According to documents, investigators discovered Heiberger changed multiple customers’ premium dates and payment schedules, then used the money for personal and business expenses without authorization. Heiberger later admitted to doing so to “make ends meet.”
Documents state that Heiberger deposited $13,284 of these funds into his personal and business accounts.
Heiberger also transferred money among his two accounts and his juvenile son’s account from July 2018 to March 2020, documents state. Of this money, $6,215 was identified as being transferred from the business account to the boy’s account to Heiberger’s personal account in an attempt “to conceal or disguise the source of funds going into Heiberger’s personal account,” documents state.
At least six customers were victims, documents state, but “ultimately, no customer took a financial loss, due to the insurance company carrying the debt of unpaid premiums,” documents state.
Heiberger was served an order on April 1, 2020, revoking his insurance producer license in Iowa effective May 1, 2020, for a period of five years.
An investigation determined that Heiberger continued to act as an insurance agent from May to July in 2020 for nine separate accounts.
Heiberger was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021.
Heiberger’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 18.