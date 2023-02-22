Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a burglary of a Dubuque business resulted in the theft of $15,000 worth of gold.
Dubuque Coin and Antique, 1828 Carter Road, reported a burglary occurring between 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said “various pieces of gold jewelry and gold coins” were taken by someone who apparently forced open a door at the business.
