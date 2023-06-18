A man has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse, theft and drug charges against him related to multiple Dubuque incidents.
Xavier T. Deleon, 27, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree sexual abuse with a minor, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. His sentencing hearing is set for July 28.
Charges of first-degree robbery, use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, third-degree sexual abuse by incapacitation, controlled substance violation, interference with official acts and probation revocation would be dismissed if the plea deal is accepted.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will recommend a 28-year prison sentence and that Deleon can argue for any legal sentence.
The theft and firearm charges stem from a Dec. 15 incident. Court documents state that Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was looking to buy an iPhone on Dec. 15 and instructed her to meet him for the sale in the 100 block of Princeton Place. The woman brought along her 7-year-old daughter and her mother.
Deleon told the woman the iPhone was in a nearby residence and said he would get it if the woman gave him $200. Documents state that the woman gave him the money after he displayed a handgun.
Deleon then went to the back of the residence and never returned, documents state, and he blocked the woman on an app when she tried to contact him afterward.
The charge relating to prescription drugs also stemmed from a Dec. 15 incident in which there was a report of shots fired in the 500 block of West Locust Street. Deleon reported being assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, documents state. Jermaine F. Wade Jr., 33, of Dubuque, later was charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm in relation to the incident.
Police said Deleon’s bag contained 43 grams of marijuana and 10 pills Deleon said were Xanax on Dec. 15, documents state.
The sexual abuse and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor charges stem from a summer 2020 incident. Documents state that Deleon sexually assaulted a girl younger than 15 after giving the girl Xanax.