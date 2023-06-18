A man has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse, theft and drug charges against him related to multiple Dubuque incidents.

Xavier T. Deleon, 27, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree sexual abuse with a minor, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. His sentencing hearing is set for July 28.