PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city officials have created a new tax increment finance district to incentivize housing and industry growth.
The Common Council this week unanimously approved creating the district, which subsequently was approved by the local Joint Review Board. The mixed use district is made up of about 500 acres on the city’s southeast side.
“We were looking at the area where the city is most likely to develop,” said Joe Carroll, Platteville’s community development director. “That’s where we already had folks looking (at potential projects), but we were lacking the ability to provide incentives.”
Recommended for you
Creating the district lets the city collect all property taxes on the increased property value from new development within the district for its 20-year lifespan instead of splitting the funds with the county, local school district and area colleges.
That increased tax revenue then can be used to provide developer incentives or make infrastructure improvements to the land that make it more desirable for potential project leaders such as utility or street extensions.
Council members approved the new district with the understanding the city would put money into the property as developers step forward. The goal is that the increased property taxes from new development will cover the cost of that investment by the end of the district’s life.
“(This district) is intended as a pay-as-you-go district … versus some previous districts that have been done in the city where it was, ‘Build it and they will come,’” said Dan Dreessens, of Delta 3 Engineering, which assisted with planning the district. “The idea here is that the city will not incur a lot of debt.”
The newly approved overlay district is made up of underutilized land from two existing TIF districts near the city’s industrial park. Those districts are still open but have outlived the period in which the city would invest money for new projects, also known as the project expenditure period.
Estimates from Delta 3 state that the new mixed-use district is expected to create an additional $65 million in taxable property value by the end of its life, adding roughly $1.4 million in property taxes annually.
Carroll said there already has been some interest in the district, including at least one residential developer engaged in early conversations with the city. All that is left now is to file the appropriate paperwork with the state to finalize the district’s creation.
“Now, we’ll start reaching out to any developers we’ve talked to in the last few years and say, ‘Hey, you’ve expressed interest previously. Are you still interested now that we have this district to be able to help provide some infrastructures or incentives?’” Carroll explained. “We’re ready to start moving forward.”