The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors seeks volunteers to fill current and coming vacancies on county boards and commissions.

Supervisors in September will consider applications from interested residents.

The county boards and commissions with expiring or vacant positions are the Disabilities Council, Compensation Board, Eminent Domain Compensation Commission and Investment Policy Committee.

Applications are available at https://bit.ly/3rkzuTv. They can be filled out online or downloaded and emailed to Tanya.Lux@dubuquecounty.us, faxed to 563-587-3836 or mailed to Board of Supervisors, 720 Central Ave., Dubuque IA 52001.

