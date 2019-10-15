Dubuque County supervisors and state lawmakers are poised to fight against steep rent, fee and other cost increases for residents of three mobile home parks near Key West.
Residents in question live in three mobile home parks, all named Table Mound. They are located on opposite sides of U.S. 61/151 near Maquoketa Drive.
They were purchased in 2017 from a local owner by a Colorado company then known as RV Horizons Inc., which has since become Impact MHC Management LLC. The company is more often known as Impact Communities.
Since then, residents have seen rent go up by 48% cumulatively, with steady hikes every few months.
“It seems that these companies are intentionally exploiting people who, as they say, are ‘shackled’ to their mobile homes,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, on Monday during a work session with Dubuque County supervisors.
The Telegraph Herald was not able to reach company officials in Colorado after the work session ended Monday afternoon.
State, county and City of Dubuque officials first became aware and involved in the issues late this summer, when residents were informed of yet more increases.
But how can the government, at whichever level, help?
County Assistant Zoning Administrator Tammy Henry said Monday that it isn’t apparent that Impact Communities is doing anything illegal.
“I haven’t come up with anything in my head as I’m listening,” she told supervisors.
James said that, so far, residents have taken officials’ advice in meeting together regularly to build a cohesive voice.
“There is an immediate need for action,” she said. “When you look at changing state law, that takes quite a bit of effort and time. When you look at litigation, that takes quite a bit of effort and time. So, really the immediate solution was to form this group into a tenants association.”
James said she has found other such associations around Iowa that have gained ground against owners using “predatory practices.” The local organization gathers every other Sunday — James said usually in groups of about 100. More than 400 households live in the three parks.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, told county supervisors that they could take a role in communicating with Joe Kelly, who heads the Iowa Manufactured Housing Association, which lobbies on behalf of mobile home park owners and landlords.
“Invite him here to a meeting,” Isenhart said. “Tell him about what all has been going on and the consequences we’re going to see, the displacement, the homelessness. It would be good to hear the industry perspective on this.”
Supervisor Dave Baker, who has worked with the residents these past months, said he has heard Table Mound’s owners are saying that their decisions are “market-driven.” If that is correct, Baker said, he expects further problems.
“If this Table Mound is increasing at 25 or 30% a year and that triggers increases at other parks, that’s going to impact far more than just these,” he said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough, also working with the group, said the owners probably have room in that market argument and that is one of the problems.
“It’s not that it’s the most expensive place to live,” she said. “It’s that these people could afford to live there and now can’t. They think they’re going to be able to find people to move in here. Some of the homes are advertised as rent-to-own. I haven’t seen those leases, but none of it helps these people.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he understood the problems.
“What I’m looking for are, what are the specific things we can do to help,” he said.
Also working with the parks’ tenant association is Josh Jasper, executive director of Resources Unite, the nonprofit now handling the county’s general assistance program. He, staff, volunteers and students have gone door to door in the parks recently, gauging need and educating residents about services.
Isenhart and James also recommended that the county supervisors keep this issue in mind when they consider legislative priorities for the coming year.
James said she will attend a housing summit with other state representatives on Nov. 5 and would report back to the board.