HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Unvaccinated students in the Southwestern Wisconsin School District who are exposed to a known positive COVID-19 case soon will be permitted to remain in school.
The district is among the latest in Grant County to formalize policies that defy exclusion orders delivered from the county’s health director, pitting the authority of two state-empowered entities against each other.
“We need to keep healthy kids in school,” Superintendent John Costello said at a meeting this week, at which the Southwestern school board approved the new policy that takes effect Monday, Dec. 13. “It continues to be a debate across all schools in Grant County.”
At least six of the county’s 11 school districts — including Cassville, Cuba City, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, River Ridge and Southwestern — have adopted policies that depart from state and federal quarantine guidelines.
Health officials recommend that close contacts undergo a 14-day quarantine, which can be shortened to seven days under an “early release” procedure. Vaccinated students do not have to quarantine but must mask and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Under Southwestern’s new protocols, close contacts who return to school are required to wear a mask for two weeks and remain asymptomatic. Meanwhile, people who test positive for COVID-19 still must isolate for 10 days.
The Grant County Health Department has been enforcing state recommendations by issuing school exclusion orders to districts “that have policies that facilitate noncompliance.”
The orders identify students the district is to bar access to any school building, but the districts are no longer complying.
School leaders say they are not legally required to do so in the absence of court intervention.
County Health Officer Jeff Kindrai estimated he has faxed about 15 orders to five public school districts — Boscobel, Cassville, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster and River Ridge — and St. Clement School in Lancaster.
He said their practices are undermining his department’s efforts to control the spread of a deadly, communicable disease, jeopardizing the safety of community members.
Learning disruption
Critics of stricter quarantine policies say they can be disruptive to learning and lead to the removal of dozens of seemingly healthy students from classrooms.
Earlier this week, 34 Southwestern Middle School students were under quarantine or isolating after a few students tested positive for the coronavirus.
The decline in state standardized test scores has been cited as evidence that the loss of regular face-to-face instruction resulted in the loss of learning opportunities.
The percentage of Southwestern students, for example, who scored in the proficient range on the state’s standardized English exam declined from 54.2% in 2018-19 to 41.2% in 2020-21. The state exam was not required during the 2019-20 academic year.
“We’re in the job of educating kids,” Costello said. “I understand and respect the fact that the health department has their job to do, but we also have our job to do.”
Families also have attributed quarantine to significant disruption and generally favor Southwestern’s course of action. In a district survey, more than two-thirds of 172 respondents favored creating special district quarantine policies apart from the county’s.
Contributing to the wide scope of quarantines is the district’s low vaccination rate and optional masking policy. Both are protective measures that, if encouraged or adopted, could obviate the district’s present challenges without putting kids’ health at risk, Kindrai said.
At least 55 of 270 Southwestern students in grades six through 12 are vaccinated, according to district administrators.
Children are unlikely to experience severe illness after contracting the coronavirus, Kindrai said, but they can spread it to vulnerable family members and friends, including older adults and the immunocompromised.
Nonetheless, he is disappointed that several districts did not delay their policy changes until at least Monday, Dec. 13, which would enable students ages 5 through 11 sufficient time to obtain the full Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.
Legal wrangling
Health officers derive their authority from state statute, but so too do school districts.
A health officer can’t require a school board to enact a particular policy relating to COVID-19 protocols, according to the Wisconsin Legislative Council. However, the officer can use his or her quarantine authority against close contacts even if the school district’s COVID-19 protocols contradict the officer’s recommendations.
Courts have yet to draw clear lines on what happens when those powers clash and a district is issued a health order to exclude students from attending classes.
When he receives an exclusion order, River Ridge Superintendent Clay Koenig places it in a file. Then he informs the student’s family.
The district leaves the decision to quarantine students up to families.
“I think it’s important that parents have a choice,” Koenig said. “One thing that has to be realized is we are taking a lot of precautions with those kids that are deemed close contacts.”
Both the Lancaster and Cassville school districts adopted similar quarantine procedures in November.
Cassville Superintendent John Luster did not respond to questions pertaining to the district’s policy, while Rob Wagner, superintendent of Lancaster Community Schools, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The Cuba City School Board relaxed its close-contact quarantine policy this week, effective immediately.
“We were advised by our legal counsel that we must respond accordingly to court orders,” said Aaron Olson, school superintendent. “But county health directors’ (orders) are suggested and recommendations.”
Kindrai said his response to schools is “under review” and “subject to change.”
“Wanting schools to follow state guidance is not subject to change, though,” he said.