Camping season in the tri-state area has had a busy start.
Local campground management officials said their sites are filling up, and they expect reservations to stay full throughout the summer.
Dubuque County Conservation Board officials have seen an increase across the board in camping and general use of trails this year, according to Executive Director Brian Preston.
“We’ve had a real strong spring and early summer,” he said.
He noted that Dubuque County Conservation has seen a considerable increase in revenue this year, part of which he attributed to strong camping reservation numbers. Preston tied that trend to people realizing camping was a great family activity as they got out to campgrounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll see this trend for a long time, I think,” Preston said.
Garlyn Glanz, director of Delaware County (Iowa) Conservation, said the county’s campgrounds have had a slight increase in camping this year over last year — when camping numbers skyrocketed in the early days of the pandemic.
“Last year was 15% or 20% higher than years before,” he said. “It was off the charts, very busy early spring and summer for number of campers.”
He noted that parks operated by the conservation office offer campsites on a first- come, first-serve basis and do not take reservations.
Amber Krieger, assistant manger of Palace Campground in Galena, Ill., said she has seen a significant increase in the number of campers visiting this summer.
She said that camping traffic this summer has been three or four times greater than in 2019 and encouraged people interested in camping to make reservations early.
“If you want a reservation, especially a full hook-up site, call two months prior,” Krieger said.
One trend she has noticed is the number of people new to camping who are trying it out this year.
But for Kathy and Jim Glennon, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Tom and Chris Nugent, of Dubuque, camping has been a longtime activity.
The Glennons and Tom Nugent were at Palace Campground with their dogs this week, with more family expected to join them over the weekend — enough to fill eight campsites.
The Glennons and Nugents have been camping together for more than 25 years. They reserved their sites for this week’s trip around February and said Palace Campground’s pool is what draws them in during the hot summer months.
“It’s nice just being with friends and family,” Tom Nugent said.
“And being outdoors,” Kathy Glennon added.
She said some would call her camping crew’s style “glamping” — glamorous camping — because their campers are equipped with air conditioning and queen-sized beds.
With a laugh, Tom Nugent said he was fine with that because he did his days of tent camping and has since moved on.
The Glennons have five children and the Nugents have three, and their kids all grew up camping together. Their families also have expanded over the years, which means more visitors to their camp sites.
Now, the Glennons have nine grandchildren and a dog, Sophie. The Nugents have two dogs of their own, and while they don’t have grandchildren yet, they do have four “grand-dogs” from their three children, Tom Nugent said.
Kathy Glennon said that during the pandemic, the two families camped more than they ever had in the past. Camping allowed them to stay in their own bubble and not worry about social distancing.
“It’s a big bubble, but it’s our bubble,” added Jim Glennon.