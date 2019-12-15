City of Dubuque officials argue in court filings that a police officer was justified in stopping and searching a local man who was found to be unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm as a convicted felon.
That argument came despite a federal court deciding earlier this year to grant a motion to suppress evidence gathered from the pat-down search and dismissing the criminal charge without prejudice.
Timothy McKenzie, 51, this summer filed suit in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids against the city and Officer Kimberly Hoover. He claims Hoover lacked probable case and reasonable suspicion to stop and search him.
He seeks an unspecified amount of damages for alleged violations to his constitutional rights against unreasonable seizure.
He also claims the department “improperly trains its officers to seize all individuals in the vicinity of a firearms call regardless of whether an individual fits the suspect description.”
Dubuque attorney Les Reddick, who is representing the city, denied “any wrongful and/or unconstitutional acts were committed” in a recent court filing responding to claims in McKenzie’s lawsuit.
Reddick also argued in the filing that McKenzie’s claim for damages “were caused by his commitment of a felony by unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm.”
“Officer Hoover had probable cause to arrest because (McKenzie) had a loaded weapon as a felon,” Reddick told the Telegraph Herald.
He said the city is not bound to the federal court’s ruling in McKenzie’s criminal proceedings related to the civil suit.
“We have every right to defend based on the fact Mr. McKenzie was guilty of a felony,” Reddick said.
According to court documents, McKenzie was stopped by Hoover at about 8 p.m. July 22, 2018, while he was walking near White and East 21st streets. She was one of several officers in the area investigating a report of a teen who had brandished a gun.
McKenzie was arrested on Iowa charges of carrying weapons and being a felon in possession of an offensive weapon. Those charges later were dropped in favor of a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
However, McKenzie successfully argued in his federal criminal proceedings that he never should have been stopped by Hoover. A federal magistrate judge agreed.
Judge Mark Roberts wrote in an opinion filed in federal court that McKenzie “was not lawfully stopped because Officer Hoover did not articulate why she reasonably believed he was engaged in criminal activity or armed.”
“Rather, Officer Hoover stopped and patted down (McKenzie) merely because he was present in the vicinity of an alleged gun sighting,” Roberts wrote.
Attorneys David O’Brien and Sam Wooden, who are representing McKenzie, did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
A jury trial is tentatively set for Jan. 2, 2021.