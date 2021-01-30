The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Marque I. Fair, 37, of 733 Alpine St., was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Locust Street on a warrant charging drug distribution to a person younger than 18.
- Courtney T. Fountain, 31, of 3495 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 9, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Friday on charges of second-offense domestic assault, third-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that he assaulted Jade M. Johnson, 31, at their residence early Friday.
- Carmen J. Smith, 41, of 908 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Friday at 2016 Jackson St. on a charge of assault. Court documents state that she assaulted Marrita Dye, 38, of 3712 Pennsylvania Ave., at 2016 Jackson St. early Friday.
- Raji Pearson, 37, of 650 University Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault causing injury and providing false identification information. Court documents state that he assaulted Camisha L. Dixon, 34, at their residence early Friday.
- Judith A. Gatena, 76, of 1806 Glendale Court, reported $1,200 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at her residence between about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
- Matthew D. Duhme, 27, of 2400 Maryville Drive, reported $800 worth of damage to a window at his residence at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Laurie A. Harry, 56, of 99 Hill St., reported damage to a window and vehicle at her residence, totaling $500, at about 9 p.m. Thursday.