A jury recently found a Dubuque man guilty of one of two charges for a fight outside a restaurant in the city's Millwork District.
Roger J. Hoffert Jr., 49, was found guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of disorderly conduct by fighting in a four-day trial. He was found not guilty of willful injury causing serious injury.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to Gino's East on East 10th Street on Aug. 13 for a report of a physical disturbance.
Noah J. Parlasca, 24, of Dubuque, was found on the ground with an eye swollen shut, bloody nose, broken tooth and heavy bleeding from several lacerations around his left eye and nose, documents state.
Parlasca was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Iowa City for further treatment. He was found to have a fractured nasal bone, a broken orbital bone and fractures in his interior orbital rims, documents state.
Police said traffic camera footage showed Parlasca and Hoffert talking outside of the business before the two men started hitting each other. Parlasca kicked Hoffert, and Hoffert struck Parlasca, according to documents.
While Parlasca was on the ground and appeared to be unconscious, Hoffert punched him "seven or eight times," documents state.
Hoffert's sentencing hearing is set for July 11 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.