EPWORTH, Iowa — When the City of Epworth was searching for space to create a public disc golf course, Mayor Sandra Gassman approached Divine Word College’s president, the Rev. Tom Ascheman.
Although Ascheman had no experience with the sport, he saw it as an opportunity to further the mission of building bridges between the campus and larger community, an effort launched in 2022 by taking down the fences separating the school and the city.
Divine Word College, the only Roman Catholic undergraduate seminary in the United States focused on educating men and women for missionary service, is located on a designated “Tree Campus.”
In 2022, Dr. David Koch, associate professor of environmental science, and Aaron Gross, of University of Dubuque, identified 516 trees on the 25-acre property, 65% being native to Iowa. In April 2023, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Arbor Day Foundation named Divine Word College a “Tree Campus”.
The college embraced the invitation to partner with Epworth in offering a fun way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association’s website, the sport “is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to teach, share and enjoy a lifetime sport. It’s a healthy, inexpensive, recreational activity that provides upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise and mental stimulation.”
Over the past year, Silker’s Grocery Store and the City of Epworth supported the cause, together raising $2,700 and covering over half the cost of the nine-hole course. Steve Winger, Divine Word College vice president of operations and finance, had designed a disc golf course for the City of Lancaster, Wis., in his previous job. Jeffrey Puccio, the college’s business office secretary and avid disc golfer, was essential to the success of the project, according to Winger, who also expressed gratitude for students and maintenance staff who provided hands-on labor.
Construction began July 1 and culminated in an official ribbon cutting ceremony at Hole No. 1 on Seminary Drive. Because Ascheman was attending a family event, the Rev. Long Phi Nguyen stepped in to lead a group gathered under the shade of several trees. Being master of ceremonies also required Nguyen to throw the inaugural disc following Gassman.
“It felt wonderful. It’s a good experience,” said Nguyen, who is new to the sport. “I’ve never done this before. Was it embarrassing? Yes. Was I nervous? Yes.”
A tutorial recently was emailed to Divine Word students and staff. A set of discs for staff members will be kept at the front desk, and students can access another set from the student sports coordinator. The course is open to the public from dawn to dusk each day.