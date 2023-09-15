Disc golf course
The Rev. Long Phi Nguyen, SVD, throws out the inaugural disc on the new nine-hole disc golf course at Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month.

 ERIN LABELLE, Dyersville Commercial

EPWORTH, Iowa — When the City of Epworth was searching for space to create a public disc golf course, Mayor Sandra Gassman approached Divine Word College’s president, the Rev. Tom Ascheman.

Although Ascheman had no experience with the sport, he saw it as an opportunity to further the mission of building bridges between the campus and larger community, an effort launched in 2022 by taking down the fences separating the school and the city.

