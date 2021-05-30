Looking back on the beginning of his high school experience, Gavin Guns described himself as a shy kid who wasn’t always confident in his own ideas.
Four years later, his student council adviser Dain Leytem described Guns as a reliable and confident leader who always empowers and encourages others around him.
“He makes sure the people around him feel welcome and appreciated and brings everyone’s voice out at the table,” Leytem said.
Guns, a baseball player who has been active in student council, graduated Saturday from Dubuque Senior High School.
“They really pushed me to be more of a vocal leader,” Guns said of Leytem and Christopher Miller, another student council adviser. “To not only lead by example, but also lead by teaching and growing and allowing yourself to be that person that people can talk to and depend upon.”
Miller said he was impressed with the way Guns has grown.
“It speaks to his character,” Miller said. “He’s always doing it for someone else. He wants to better himself for his school, for his community, for his peers, for his friends.”
At a state student council leadership conference in Des Moines, Guns was a part of a group presentation shared in front of hundreds of people.
The experience was nerve-wracking, but he views it as one of the defining moments of his high school experience.
“Just being able to do something I would have never really done had I not been on student council is something that has really brought me out of my shell instead of being this quiet, shy kid I used to be,” Guns said.
Next year, Guns will study business administration at Coe College, where he will also play baseball.
“It’s sort of a really mental game,” Guns said. “You need to have the mental strength to be able to go up and hit and then go up and throw and make plays and know that you’re going to fail a lot more times you’re going to succeed,” Guns said.
Baseball has been a shared interest for the Guns family — parents Jeff and Tamisha Guns enjoy the sport and sister Kylah Guns, an upcoming junior at Dubuque Senior, plays softball. Guns has played the game since he was in elementary school.
When he first started playing, the little setbacks of the sport upset him.
“There were a lot of times when I would strike out I would really get upset and angry with myself,” Guns said.
But then, while playing on the Dubuque Senior sophomore team, Guns realized that baseball is about perseverance.
Guns said that he’s taken that mentality into other aspect of his life, like when he signed up for a difficult calculus class that ended up being one of the reasons he was excited to go to school each day.
He hopes to someday combine his interest in business and math with his passion for baseball, perhaps working for a baseball team.
“(Baseball) is one of those things where if you don’t want to fail, you’ve got to look at the positives more and look at what you can work on and where you can learn from instead of what you did wrong,” Guns said.