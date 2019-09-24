Girls in kindergarten through high school are invited to a “Discover Girl Scouts” night, hosted by the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin–Badgerland Council.
The event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Schreiner Memorial Library, 113 W Elm St. in Lancaster.
Attendees can participate in hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities, similar to those offered through Girl Scouts, according to a press release.
Families also can register their girls and learn more about the organization, how troops are formed and what to expect during the first year, the release stated.
For more information, email info@gsbadgerland.org or call 1-800-236-2710.