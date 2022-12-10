Jack Frick always had a garden.
The lifelong Dubuque resident grew up with a father who loved to garden. Jack, in turn, always kept up his own yard and had a garden at home, where he turned his basement into something of a little greenhouse.
That love spilled over into his involvement with Tri-State Garden Club and then with Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, of which he was president of the Board of Directors for nearly 40 years.
“He really believed that plants are beautiful aesthetically — the flowers and the bushes and things like that,” said his daughter Joan Molera. “But he also believed in fruits and vegetables being nourishment for your body.”
John “Jack” Frick died on Sept. 17 at the age of 85.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1936, the oldest of Alois and Elizabeth Frick’s four children and the couple’s only son. Jack grew up on Lincoln Avenue in Dubuque. His father was self-employed as an upholsterer, and as Jack got older, he would pitch in to help pick up furniture to take to the shop.
Alois also was a serious gardener and lover of the outdoors, traits he passed on to his son.
“Jack grew up with a father who loved the outdoors — hunting, fishing, gardening — and I think, passively, that helped set him up for his lifelong interest in the arboretum,” said Jack’s sister Sue Simon.
Jack went to school in Dubuque and graduated from Loras Academy. One day, he went with a group to Melody Mill in Dubuque, where he met Diana Wagner for the first time.
Diana was dating a friend of Jack, so their first meeting didn’t leave much of an impression. It was a bet between Jack and Diana’s old boyfriend that would bring the two together.
“John bet my boyfriend that if he asked me, I would go out with him,” Diana said. “And of course, my old boyfriend said, ‘No, she would never do that.’ Well, my boyfriend lost. I did go out with him. That’s how that happened.”
One date led to another, and after five months of dating, Jack proposed on Christmas Eve. They were married on May 26, 1962, at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
“He was honest and showed up when he said he would,” Diana said of what drew her to Jack. “He was reliable.”
The couple had two daughters, June Lucas and Joan Molera. The family enjoyed weekend picnics and hikes and took trips to Denver to see family and to the Black Hills and Great Lakes.
Jack was strict with his children about things like bedtime, mealtimes and chores, but he also was fair and generous with his time. And despite his busy schedule, Jack always made a point to be home every night for dinner.
“He just was so kind with his family, and growing up, he may not have been at every softball game of mine, but he was there every dinner, and there were other things he seemed to do,” June said.
Jack worked at Trenkle’s delivering meat before spending much of his career working on vehicles. He worked at Kunkel’s Auto Shop in East Dubuque, Ill., and then at Mike Finnin Ford, where he retired as a service manager.
At work, Jack prided himself on being fair and not trying to upsell the people who brought in their vehicles.
“He had so many return customers, and in that line of work, I don’t think that’s so common,” Joan said. “He prided himself on building relationships because he was fair, and he was really good with taking care of the older people and making sure that he was fair about that and setting up payment plans for those who needed it. He was nonjudgmental on those things.”
Jack was a member of Tri-State Garden Club for several years and then joined in on the development of Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. The arboretum would grow into a major part of Jack’s life, and he served as the board president from 1982 to 2021.
“He liked his jobs, but he probably enjoyed the arboretum as a job more, and it really wasn’t a job because it was all donated time,” June said.
Jack had a knack for getting people to help out there or contribute needed supplies. He also was particularly good at recognizing the talents of his volunteers and putting them to good use.
Jack’s work at Mike Finnin Ford taught him not to be too rigid, a trait he carried over to the arboretum, where he made a point to talk things over and listen to others’ ideas.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to put into words what somebody did all those years, but he was able to get people that were good at things,” Diana said. “He was able to get people to work for him, to help him out.”
Jack also enjoyed keeping up his own yard, taking trips to the casino with Diana and getting together with his card club. He was an avid reader and attended Mass almost every morning at Church of the Resurrection.
For decades, Jack made a point to go out to regular breakfasts with friends.
“He just had really long, lifelong friendships with a number of good people in Dubuque,” Joan said.
After his kids grew up and moved away, Jack would regularly visit June in Oregon and Joan in Arizona.
Wintering in Arizona, Jack took his grandson, Jacob Molera, to and from school and volunteered at the middle school where Joan was principal.
“He was very active down here,” Joan said. “... He did a lot with me, accompanied me with a lot of different things.”
Jack and Diana stayed in their home on Aurora Street — where they lived for 45 years — before eventually moving into Bethany Home, just a block away from where Jack grew up. He lived out his last months there.
“I see qualities in myself that resemble my dad, and I’m blessed he’s still living, I think, through me,” Joan said.
