GALENA, Ill. — A planned City of Galena water project and a corresponding fee increase still are moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galena City Council members this week voted to advance a $1.7 million effort to update water infrastructure in the east portion of the city. They had considered delaying the project, which will require a water rate increase, due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
However, after discussions with city staffers, council members determined the project couldn’t be postponed.
“My biggest concern is the fire safety issues on the east side,” said Council Member Jerry Westemeier. “There are improvements that really need to be made.”
Some council members said they still have concerns about a pair of planned water rate increases needed to fund the project, the first of which will be implemented May 1.
As a compromise, council members agreed to implement a base-rate increase of $2.29 as planned. However, plans to add a $0.74 increase to the city’s volumetric rate, the charge per 1,000 gallons used, was pushed to Nov. 1.
“With the impact to the economy right now, it’s more of a goodwill gesture to the residents to hold back on rate increases right now,” said Council Member Pam Bernstein.
Council Member Chris Allendorf ultimately supported the move to push back the volumetric rate increase, but only after initially suggesting both increases be implemented May 1 as originally planned.
“We have to be responsible and ensure that the revenue is going to be there,” Allendorf said. “From a planning perspective, it’s good to have revenue sources identified.”
City Administrator Mark Moran said the city, with the first increase, still is qualified to receive a $1.75 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. A total of $800,000 could be forgiven.
Work will start in late spring and wrap up this summer.
To further provide relief to residents, council members also unanimously approved waiving late charges for water, sewer and garbage fees, as well as late hotel-motel, food-and-beverage, and amusement taxes from March 1 to May 31.