Loras College announced it would offer a ninth or 10th semester tuition-free guarantee to any 2020-21 full-time undergraduate student.
The guarantee aims to help students complete their bachelor's degrees amid COVID-19 uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 school year, according to a release posted on the Loras College website.
"Recognizing that much of what the college will experience this year is outside of our control, we wanted to provide some relief to students who are worried about whether or not they will be able to engage in all aspects of the Loras experience," the release said.
The guarantee can be applied towards the ninth or 10th semester, starting in fall 2021, for 2020-21 undergraduate students meeting the following criteria:
- Students who completed eight semesters at Loras College or completed two semesters at Loras and transferred six semesters of credit from another institution;
- Students who remained enrolled at Loras full-time since they first became Loras students;
- Students who are in good academic standing based off Student Academic Progress guidelines;
- Students who complete and submit the FAFSA by March 1.
Students in 3+2 programs, such as nursing and master of athletic training, are not eligible for the guarantee, the release said. Students also cannot use their ninth and 10th semesters to study abroad should they want to take advantage of the guarantee.