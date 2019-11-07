MINERAL POINT, Wis. – A home sustained “moderate” water damage after a blaze Wednesday afternoon in Mineral Point.
Firefighters responded at 2:58 p.m. to a house fire in the 300 block of High Street, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
Mineral Point Fire Chief Bryan Marr wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the house sustained fire damage to the attic and some of the roof structure.
“There was moderate water damage from the fire suppression efforts,” Marr said. “The house sustained minor smoke damage.”
Marr said there were no injuries.
“All indications to a cause are pointing to faulty wiring in the attic of the house,” Marr said.
Mutual aid was provided by the Dodgeville Fire Department, Mineral Point EMS, Mineral Point Police Department and the sheriff’s department.
Marr said units cleared the scene by 6:30 p.m.